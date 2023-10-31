MP Election 2023: Three BJP Leaders Join Congress in Kamal Nath's Presence

Bhopal: MP Congress president Kamal Nath with BJP leaders who joined party on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three BJP leaders joined Congress party in presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters earlier, Nath had said, "Many people from BJP are going to join Congress and they all will support the truth. BJP leaders are under-estimating the sentiments of voters. So, they want to join Congress party".

The BJP leader from Harda Surendra Jain, who was the two times municipality president joined Congress party. Similarly, former district panchayat president Jaspal Arora from Sehore and janpad panchayat president of Rewa Vikas Tiwari joined Congress party.

The BJP leaders were demanding tickets from their constituencies and when they did not get tickets, they left BJP and joined Congress party. Surendra Jain is considered close to minister Kamal Patel. Jain had demanded ticket from Harda but party refused.

Jaspal Arora was demanding ticket from Sehore constituency but BJP gave ticket to Sudesh Rai. Vikas Tiwari demanded ticket from Rewa but party overlooked his claim.