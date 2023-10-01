Bhopal: Three Barge Into House, Stab Woman Over Dispute

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons allegedly stabbed a woman after barging into her house in Aishbag on Friday noon, the police said.

The police added that they have registered a case against the accused trio and have begun searching for them.

According to Aishbag police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Sapre, victim Parveen B (52), had a long-standing dispute with three of her neighbours, named Shahid Khan, Abhishek Chouhan and Rehan. On Friday noon, Parveen again landed in an argument with the trio and was standing on the balcony of her house.

The trio turned furious and barged into her house. In a fit of rage, Chouhan stabbed Parveen with a knife. The trio fled from the spot thereafter, while Parveen’s husband Salman, rushed her to a nearby hospital. She has been undergoing treatment.

The case was reported to the Aishbag police, who have registered an attempt to murder case against the trio and have begun searching for the accused.