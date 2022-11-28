Bhopal: Three arrested in city for religious conversion

Sanskriti Bachao Manch state president Chandrashekhar Tiwari and others protest the alleged conversion and hands over memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner of police Srutkiriti Somvansi at TT Nagar police station on Sunday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police station staff on Sunday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in converting Hindus to Christianity. The members of Christian community also filed complaint for ransacking their house.

Hindu religious outfits have raised allegation against Christian community members for converting Hindus to their religion. Police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told media that the members of Sanskriti Bachao Manch and Bajrang Dal have condemned the alleged conversion.

The accused are Peter alias Bala Saheb, Aman Bable, both residents of Shiv Nagar, and Dilip Mehar. The police raided their house and found participants offering prayers. The members of Hindu outfits entered the house and ransacked it. The police have registered the case under Sections 295A, 298 and 34 of IPC and under the provisions of Religious Freedom Act 2021 against the three and have arrested them.

The state president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch Chandra Shekhar Tiwari said, “Poor Hindus are victims of brainwashing. They are being lured to convert to Christianity. They are told that Hindu god and goddesses are weak while their gods are strong enough to end their poverty and misery.”

Meanwhile, Peter filed complaint at police station that his house and worship place were ransacked. He also said that women members were treated badly and faced harassment from the mob.