Bhopal: Three Accused In Child Kidnapping Case Sent To Jail

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three accused in a child kidnapping and human trafficking case were produced in the court on Sunday. The court has issued directives to send the accused, Ashok, Shakti Devi and Archana Sen, to jail, the officials said. Other accomplices of Archana, namely Suraj, Nishant and Muskan, are already serving imprisonment in the jail for the offence, Kotwali police station officials said.

Meanwhile, the police team, which had left for Delhi to sift through Ashok’s documents, returned to Bhopal. They had questioned over 25 employees of the hospital run by Ashok in Delhi and learnt that some of the employees were assisting him in the crime. The police have seized some crucial documents as well as a hard drive from there. The crime branch officials told Free Press that apart from this, the police are trying to ascertain how Ashok scaled his rags to riches story, and who assisted him in providing funds to construct a hospital.

