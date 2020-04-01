Bhopal: Thok bazaar shut for four days following crowding amid lockdown

BHOPAL: Bhopal wholesale market (Thok bazaar) of Jumerati and Hanumanganj will remain closed for four days from April 2 to April 5.

The wholesale traders as well as retailers (Thok Evum Futkar Vyapari) convened a meeting on Wednesday and decided to keep the market closed for four days from April 2 to 5.

Vyapar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Today, we convened a meeting and a unanimous decision has been taken to keep the wholesale market of Jumerati and Hanumangaj closed for four days. The decision has been taken to prevent the spread of corona virus in state capital.”

Recently, in a meeting with the officials of local administration, the traders had convinced the administration for opening the wholesale market and the timings were fixed.

As the wholesale markets were opened, people flouted social distancing norms and the markets witnessed heavy crowd.

The administration as well as the traders took note of this and subsequently the traders decided to shut the market for four days.

Administration has divided state capitals in various zones and deployed the police teams to check the public movement on roads and vehicular traffic as well. Even in wholesale market, police team was deployed for enforcing social distancing norms.