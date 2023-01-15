Bhopal: Think 20 convention to find solutions to world problems

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day convention, Think 20 (part of G20 summit), will commence in Bhopal from Monday. Discussion will take place on problems persisting at international level and endeavours will be made to find a solution to them.

So far, Think 20 conventions used to be dominated by economists and this is for the first time that a group of philosophers have been invited. A discussion will also take place on ethics-based scientific approach.

Addressing a press conference, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G 20 Chief Coordinator (Government of India), said that Madhya Pradesh would be well-presented in G 20 meetings. Talking about the summit, he said, “We are very well placed to solve the problems. World is looking for solutions and we are looking for T 20 summit. We are looking for result-oriented conference,” he added.

Speaking further, he said, “It is difficult time globally as pandemic is a greater shock than World War II. India is perceived as voice of world.”

Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General of Research and Information System, said G 20 worked on three different tracks. During the meeting, efforts will be made to bring forth the priorities of India.

Discussion will be held on how G 20 should work in future. The priority of India presidency of G 20 is to bring all countries on one platform for discussion on matters.

Partnership has been made with UNICEF to speak on subjects related to children. Laying stress on ethics-based scientific approach, he said that in China, a scientist had done genetic manipulation and prepared two girl children on whom there would be no effect of AIDS and cold. This scientist was jailed later.

Yasumasa Kimura, Representatives (OIC) UNICEF India said, “ UNICEF sees G 20 platform as an opportunity to speak for children and youths. In all, 300 delegates including 94 foreigners from 44 countries are going to participate in the convention.”

When asked that whether Covid woukld be discussed with China, professor Sachin Chaturvedi said China would speak on rural issues.

