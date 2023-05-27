Bhopal: Thieves target retd colonel's house in Chunabhatti, make away with cash, laptop & other valuables

Maha: House-breaking theft gang members nabbed in Latur | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of masked thieves sneaked into the house of a retired colonel in Chunabhatti locality of the city on Thursday late night and made away with cash money, along with some valuables, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that the incident took place on Thursday late night, after which the colonel lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused on Friday.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids multiple locations in Jabalpur to probe Terror Conspiracy Case

According to Chunabhatti police, the complainant, Sanjay Tripathi had been retired from the Indian Army earlier, as he took part in the Kargil war and sustained grievous injuries during the same, owing to which he was listed under the 50 percent war disabled category. He also received a gallantry award for the same.

He used to reside along with his wife, two children and two servants in Windsor hills colony of Chunabhatti. On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday when all the family members were fast asleep, two masked men barged in his house, went to the first floor and found a briefcase. They stole the briefcase and handed it over to two other of their accomplices standing outside.

The accused then searched for and found other valuables such as laptop, two traveler cards and several documents. They made away with it too, and the entire act was caught in the CCTV camera installed inside Tripathi’s house. He approached the police on Friday and lodged a case against the unidentified accused.

The police have swung into action and have begun probing the case, Chunabhatti police officials said.