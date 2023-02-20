Bhopal: Thieves strike at SECL closed mines, attack SISF personnel

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Thieves strike at SECL closed mines, attack SISF personnel

Shahdol ADG, DC Sagar told Free Press that around 9.15 pm on Sunday night, eight to ten unidentified people attacked SISF jawans deputed at the closed coal mine of Pali project.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Around 8-9 thieves struck at closed mines of South Eastern Coalfields limited (SECL) and attacked two state industrial security forces (SISF) personnel in Umaria district on Sunday night, said police. One of the constables was seriously injured.

The thieves assaulted constables Ankit Kumar and Sanjiv Lodhi, the latter sustained serious injuries. The thieves fled the spot on seeing the cop bleeding.

The constables reported the matter to the senior officials. The officials reached the spot and rushed the injured jawans to a nearby hospital. The constable Lodhi was referred to Sahdol medical college.

The Pali police have registered a case against the unidentified miscreants under Section 186,307,323,333,353 and 147 of IPC and launched a manhunt to arrest them.

