Bhopal: Thieves Make Away With Booty Worth ₹1.5L From 2 Houses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves struck at two houses in different city localities on Wednesday and made away with cash as well as ornaments, all valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. The first break-in took place in Habibganj, while the other in Ayodhya Nagar. Habibganj police station TI Sarita Barman said the complainant, Vijay Khoiyya, a resident of Char Imli, told them that when he was outdoors with his family late on Wednesday night, some thieves broke into his house and stole water taps and construction materials kept in the porch.

The stolen booty amounted to Rs 1 lakh. The police have registered a case and trying to find leads. In the second incident, the thieves broke into the house of one Ashish Sahu in Shriram colony and stole Rs 10,000 in cash as well as gold ornaments, all valued at Rs 50,000. The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused and are probing the incident.

Two-wheelers worth Rs 2 lakh stolen in a day

Unidentified vehicle lifters made away with four two-wheelers from various areas on Wednesday, including Aishbag, MP Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar and Kolar road. According to the police, all the vehicles stolen were valued at Rs 2 lakh. Sources at the Ayodhya Nagar police station said that the vehicle stolen from there was parked close to the police station.

Two Kids, Elderly Man Killed As Car Overturns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two children and an elderly man were killed and three others injured after a car overturned in Rajgarh district on Thursday. Sarangpur police station in-charge Santosh Singh Waghela said the car going towards Indore flipped near a petrol pump in Sarangpur of the district around 11 am, killing a child on the spot.

Another child succumbed to his injuries, while being taken to the hospital from the scene, he said. The third person died during treatment in a hospital in Indore. The deceased were identified as Ishant Sharma, 4, Nishi Sharma, 2, and Dinesh Sharma, 65. The victims were on their way to Indore from Biora for shopping at the time of the incident. The three injured persons were referred to Indore after initial treatment at Sarangpur, he added.