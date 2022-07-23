Bhopal: Theft accused flees police custody

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A prisoner accused of theft escaped from custody of Shahjahanabad police when he was returning from medical check-up, said police on Friday.

Police station incharge Sourabh Pandey told media that accused Deepak Rawat (21), was arrested on charges of burglary. The police had taken him on three days of remand.

On Friday, remand ended and he was to be presented in court. The police took him for a medical examination.

He was brought to district hospital for the examination and while going back to court, at Teen Mohre gate area, he took out his hands from shackles and ran away. Though four policemen were sitting in the vehicle, he dodged them and fled. On the report of constable Vinay Singh, the police have registered the case under Section 224 of IPC and launched manhunt.