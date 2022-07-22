Bhopal: Chandrashekhar Azad’s 116th birth anniversary; two-day Mahapanchayat from today

Chandra Shekhar Azad |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is organising a two-day Youth Mahapanchayat on July 23 and July 24 to mark emeninet freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad’s 116th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the Youth Mahapanchayat at 11.30 am at Ravindra Bhawan on July 23.

The Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur and former UNEP ED Eric Solheim will be special guests. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will preside over the function.

The first session on the first day will see Eric Solheim speak on the topic, Youth for the Environment: Youth's Responsibility for a Sustainable Future.

Group Commander of NCC Bhopal, Brigadier Sanjay Ghosh, Centre for Climate Studies, IIFM Professor, Bhaskar Sinha and RJ Bundelkhand Varsha Raikwar will be panelists. Shailesh Singhal, Founder, Youth of India Foundation, will be the moderator in this session.

Prafulla Billore, founder, MBA Chai Wala, will be keynote speaker at the second session, which will focus on - Youth Enabling Next Zen Startups: Thinking Beyond Convention.

In the session on development of youth in society, Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor of News Portal The Lallantop will be the keynote speaker on the topic - Youth for Social Cause: Channelizing Youth Spirit for Social Development.

On July 24, Rajesh Kalra, Head, Asia Net News, will interact with youths on the topic “Young Champions of MP@Sports: Rising MPs True Potential”.

Olympians as panelists in the session will be shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh, mountaineer Megha Parmar and Malkhamb player Vaishnavi Kahar. Cricket commentator Amay Khurasia will be the moderator for this session.

In the fourth and final session, journalist Pradeep Bhandari will interact with youths on the topic - Youth for Democracy: Sustaining Traditional Politics with Modern Vision.