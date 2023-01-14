Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The movie makers should not care about boycott or protests. Content is king, if the story is good then it will surely be a hit. This is what veteran film actor Kabir Bedi told Free Press in a brief interview. He was in Bhopal to unveil Hindi version of his book, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, at Bhopal Literature Festival. Excerpts of his interview

On OTT platform: It will shape the cinema of future. People will continue to visit theatres to watch films, which are best experienced on the big screen but most films will be released on alternative channels. OTT platforms have revolutionised the way people watch films. Now cinemas are not a compulsion but just one option if you want to watch a movie.

On suicides in entertainment industry: Strength to cope with stress comes both from inside and outside. Meditation is the best source of internal strength while friends can provide excellent support from outside. Meditation is a very simple but very effective technique. It gives you courage, it gives you strength to cope with tragedies, setbacks and disappointments.

‘Oscar awards are no parameters’

In conversation with ex-IAS officer and festival director Raghav Chandra, Kabir Bedi said, "Oscars cannot be the parameter of a good film. We need to make dramas for our country and people and something that transcends time and boundaries," he said. Kabir Bedi talked about his personal life, Parveen Babi's mental illness, meeting Prince Charles and Princess Diana. About his success, he said he achieved everything because he dared to dream. “We create our own reality with our desire, perseverance and good energy,” he added.

Glitches mar session

Technical glitches and mismanagement marred Kabir Bedi’s session at the fest. The mike didn’t work and public announcement system was poor. After all efforts to solve the problem failed, collar mike was used.