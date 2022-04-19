Bhopal: Thanks to four-day holiday, RTO shifts to Kokta

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The regional transport office shifted to its new office at Transport Nagar in Kokta on Raisen Road here on Monday.

The shifting became easy with four days of holidays from Thursday due to festivals and weekend, said Arun Kumar Singh, the deputy transport commissioner (Bhopal division).

On December 19 last year, the department had shifted the driving licence branch of the office to the new building.

The rest of the branches including fitness, registration and vehicle transfer functioned from RTOís old office near 7 no bus stop. Now that all the branches of the office have been shifted to the new office, the old office at Mansarovar Complex will be shut down, said Singh.

The new building has been constructed with a budget of Rs 12 crore in Transport Nagar. The shifting was delayed due to unfinished construction or due to lack of at-a-stretch holidays, he added.

