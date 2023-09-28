Bhopal: Thalassemia Patients, Their Families, Social Activists Demonstrate At NHM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia, their families and social workers from various districts across the state demonstrated at the National Health Mission (NHM) office here on Wednesday to fulfil their demands.

Initially, they all sat outside the NHM office for hours carrying placards with awareness messages. With no official giving them any attention, they entered inside. After much discussion, NHM director Veer Bhadra Singh and deputy director Dr Ruby Khan met the children and their families and heard all their problems.

The protesters handed the director a demand letter with some suggestions keeping in mind the health rights of children, current arrangements and disease prevention. The director assured the committee to take action on every demand by next week and send the reply in writing.

The demand included orders should be issued to compulsorily include HB-electrophoresis test in the ANC profile test that gynaecologists prescribe during pregnancy and to get the test done compulsorily. A chapter should be added in Class X for awareness about thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and other blood disorders. It should be made mandatory to run a thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia awareness advertisement before showing a movie in any cinema hall.

They submitted a memorandum to the director and members of the National Health Mission and Child Rights Commission.