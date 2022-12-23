Bhopal: Terminated CRPF personnel held for forging joining letter

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have arrested a terminated CRPF personnel for forging a joining letter containing CRPF DIG’s seal and sign on it, the police said on Friday.

SHO of Misrod police station Ras Bihari Sharma told Free Press that the matter came to light when Ramesh Chandra Gautam, an inspector posted at the CRPF IG office approached them, stating that a man named Vikram Solanki was posted as a CRPF constable at MP sector headquarters two years ago.

Gautam added that Solanki suddenly stopped showing up at the duty. The department tried contacting him many times but failed, after which he was terminated by the commandant of disciplinary authority on January 19, 2020.

Gautam said that Solanki reached the CRPF IG’s office on Thursday noon, handing over the officials a letter containing DIG’s seal and sign on it. The letter read that Solanki has been posted in CBI. However, the officials suspected foul play and contacted cyber team, only to learn that no such orders had been issued by the CRPF DIG.

The CRPF personnel then informed the police, who nabbed Solanki. The accused has been taken into custody, said SHO Sharma.

