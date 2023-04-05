Bhopal: Temple priest raises pitch for holiday on Hanuman Jayanti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Bajrangbali is all-powerful and is worshipped all over the country. Even the Muslims worship Him as Ali. Yet, he has no vote bank. That is the reason why there is no holiday on Hanuman Jayanti. The government has declared holidays on birth anniversary of great people of different communities, because such people have a vote bank.

If we go through the list of holidays on different Jayantis, there is holiday on Mahavir Jayanti, Ravi Das Jayanti, Birsa Munda Jayanti, Valmiki Jayanti, etc. All these great personalities come from different communities which influences vote bank politics in a big way. Probably, Lord Hanuman does not form the axis of vote bank politics, hence the state government has preferred to turn Nelson’s eye in this regard.

But now, a demand is raising its head that state government should also declare holiday on Hanuman Jayanti. The demand is being made on different fronts including the political front as well.

‘If the state government declares holiday on Hanuman Jayanti then it could be celebrated in a grand manner. There is no other deity worshipped like Lord Hanuman. The government should declare holiday on Hanuman Jayanti’, former priest of TT Nagar Hanuman Temple, Pandit Vishnu Rajoria told Free Press.

He said that Lord Hanuman is worshipped by everyone including the poor. Hence there should certainly be a holiday on Hanuman Jayanti.

‘I have raised the demand in this regard at different platforms. Now there are some indications that state government may declare holiday on Hanuman Jayanti in future,’ he said.

State government has declared holiday on Maharana Pratap Jayanti on Wednesday. This has been done on the demand of Karni Sena.

Pawaiya angry about change of procession routes

Former minister Jaibhan Pawaiya has vented his anger on the government’s decision to change the routes through which Hanuman Jayanti processions will pass.

After receiving alert from the Centre, the state government has changed the routes, through which the processions will pass in different areas of the state.

In a tweet, Pawaiya said if the government could not allow Hanuman Jayanti processions to pass through Muslim-dominated areas, it should not allow Muharram processions to pass through the markets and the areas where the Hindus live. As far as the laws of the land are concerned, there should not be double standards, he said.