Bhopal: Telugu speaking people contributed to state’s devept, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Telugu speaking people have played an important role in the progress of Madhya Pradesh. The society, which is harmonious, has contributed immensely to enrichment of Indian art, literature and culture.

“Here, poetry has a higher place than prose. Kuchupudi dance is a wonderful art. Tollywood that is Telugu cinema has a special place in Indian cinema. We all were enthralled by movie Bahubali. Telugu filmmakers are known to all people in the country,” Chouhan added.

Chief Minister was addressing the function here on Telugu New Year Ugadi at The Grand Shubharambh on Hoshangabad Road on Saturday. Eminent Telegu litterateurs, comedian Ali Basha were felicitated on the occasion.

Chouhan said that Telugu speaking people made a special contribution in finishing development works as well as infrastructure projects like Narmada-Kshipra link project. “Not only this, BR Naidu who was Vidisha collector years ago, saved my life after the accident. Secretary of Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises P Narhari has organised employment fairs with great diligence in last three months,” Chouhan said.

Muralidhar Rao also addressed the programme. He said that after Hindi, Telugu is the most spoken language in India. Apart from Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states also have a sizeable Telugu population.

The programme was jointly organised by Telugu Samagam Hyderabad, Balaji Bhakt Mandali Bhopal and Telugu Cultural Council Bhopal. Telugu Samagam President and senior leader T Muralidhar Rao, Home and Jail Minister Narottam Mishra, Padmashri Darshanam Mogulaiah, Founder of Bhagavad Gita Foundation LV Gangadhar Shastri, BR Naidu, P Narhari were present.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:38 AM IST