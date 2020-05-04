Bhopal: Tehsildar reinstates faith in humanity

Hoshangabad: Tehsildar Shailendra Badodiya helped an employee of Trident company to get his wife admitted in a private hospital for her delivery when the hospital administration did not listen to him. The wife of Chandan Dubey wa spregnanat and when it was time for her delivery, he took her to a local private hospital.

The hospital administration, however, showed no sympathy and denied to admit her in there. Dubey then made a call to Badodiya, who in turn scolded the hospital management for their misbehavior.

This helped Dubey to get his baby born in a hygienic environment under the expert supervision. Dubey told Free Press he could not thank Badodiya any more for the kind of help he has extended. He has reinstated their faith in humanity, said Dubey.