Bhopal: Teen drowns in swimming pool in Kolar, had entered deep water

Bhopal: A boy drowned while swimming in a pool on Tuesday | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy died after drowning in a swimming pool in Kolar on Tuesday noon, the police said.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Investigating officer (IO) Uday Sisode said Sohit Kalosiya (15) stayed at Bawadiya Kalan with his maternal grandfather Jagdish Lal Kalosiya. On Tuesday, Sohit went to a swimming pool situated in Suhagpur in Kolar with his friend Pappu Ahirwar at about 2 pm.

Ahirwar told police that while swimming, Kalosiya entered deep water and began drowning. He was taken out by Ahirwar and other people present there. When they reached hospital, the doctors examined Kalosiya and declared him brought dead.

The police said that as per preliminary investigation, swimming pool management was responsible. The matter is being investigated from other angles too, police added. The body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.