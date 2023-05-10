 Bhopal: Teen drowns in swimming pool in Kolar, had entered deep water
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Teen drowns in swimming pool in Kolar, had entered deep water

Bhopal: Teen drowns in swimming pool in Kolar, had entered deep water

The doctors examined Sohit Kalosiya, 15, and declared him brought dead.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: A boy drowned while swimming in a pool on Tuesday | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy died after drowning in a swimming pool in Kolar on Tuesday noon, the police said.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Investigating officer (IO) Uday Sisode said Sohit Kalosiya (15) stayed at Bawadiya Kalan with his maternal grandfather Jagdish Lal Kalosiya. On Tuesday, Sohit went to a swimming pool situated in Suhagpur in Kolar with his friend Pappu Ahirwar at about 2 pm.

Ahirwar told police that while swimming, Kalosiya entered deep water and began drowning. He was taken out by Ahirwar and other people present there. When they reached hospital, the doctors examined Kalosiya and declared him brought dead.

The police said that as per preliminary investigation, swimming pool management was responsible. The matter is being investigated from other angles too, police added. The body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

Read Also
Goa: 3 tourists rescued from drowning following water-sports mishaps
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mercury up, Ratlam records highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius

Madhya Pradesh: Mercury up, Ratlam records highest maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius

Bhopal: Teen drowns in swimming pool in Kolar, had entered deep water

Bhopal: Teen drowns in swimming pool in Kolar, had entered deep water

MP: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik seeks support from Chambal wrestlers, ask them to join protests in...

MP: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik seeks support from Chambal wrestlers, ask them to join protests in...

Bhopal: IT employee dies in road accident in Govindpura

Bhopal: IT employee dies in road accident in Govindpura

Bhopal: Youth held for raping aunt

Bhopal: Youth held for raping aunt