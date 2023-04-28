Bhopal: Teachers’ recruitment under Divyang quota under lens in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The recruitment of teachers under Divyang quota has run into controversy with complaints over alleged anomalies being committed in the issuance of disability certificates. Maximum disability certificates were issued from Morena district. Smelling something fishy, Commissioner Public Instructions Anubha Shrivastava has directed Morena Collector to probe into the matter and submit a report.

It is learnt that for 755 vacancies, around 450 Divyang certificates were issued alone from Morena. The district collector Ankit Asthana while talking to Free Press said confirmed receiving a letter for probe in the matter. The investigation into the alleged irregularities will be carried out on the basis of facts and a report will be prepared, said the collector.

Shrivastava, stating that all recruitments were done as per the norm, said the candidates were selected in merit order on the basis of eligibility test. The disability certificate submitted by the candidates was examined by the authentication officer at district level, he added. After receiving the probe report from Morena collector, appropriate action would be taken in the matter, said the commissioner.

Notably, for appointment on diyang quota, the directives issued by the general administration department are followed.

What the rule says

As per, The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and M.P. Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017, six percent reservation is done by including vision impaired, deaf, locomotor disability in the bracket of 1.5 per cent for every category.

-A person having disability of 40% and above in a particular category as defined in Act shall be eligible and may be considered for issuance of Disability Identity Card/Certificate

-Only such certificates issued by notified medical authority or medical board is recognised.

-As per Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the disability certificate issued under section 58 (3) is recognized across the country.

