Bhopal: Teachers, medicos sport black badges to protest Bill over appointment of IAS as administrator in government medical colleges

Medicos sport black bands as mark of protest in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): MP Medical Teachers’ association and Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) on Monday began their symbolic protest against a proposed Bill over appointing an IAS officer as administrator in 13 government medical colleges. As a mark of protest, the medical college teachers as well as junior doctors sported badges on the day. The Bill is likely to be put before the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The teachers have warned to go on strike from Tuesday if the government goes ahead with the proposal of appointing bureaucrats in medical colleges. All officers-employees and doctors will strike work if the Cabinet passes the bill, said the Association members.

JUDA president Dr Amit Tandiya said JUDA will support the MP Medical Association. “Currently, doctors are appointed as dean and medical superintendent to run the administration in medical colleges as well as hospitals attached to colleges. Now if the Cabinet passes the bill, IAS officers will be appointed to the government medical colleges bringing an overall change which is unacceptable,” said Tandiya.

There are already IAS and SAS officers including divisional commissioners and additional chief secretaries to oversee the health services and so there is no need for appointing a bureaucrat administrator, he added.

MP Medical Teachers Association president, Dr Rakesh Malviya, said on November 22, a proposal to appoint administrative officers in the medical college will be brought in the cabinet.

In an online meeting on Sunday, the office bearers of the Medical Teachers Association of all the 13 medical colleges of the state decided to strongly oppose the bill, said Malviya adding that as a mark of protest, the all Association members are working wearing black band.

Some officials of the department are calling the shots but this decision will not yield any positive result, he added.

“If the state government wants to bring certain changes in the management, then they should take cue from the Central government decision of creating a Public Health Management Cadre under IPHS and handing the responsibility of management to doctors who have degree in public health. Similarly, like the health department, it should be implemented in medical education as well,” said the association president.