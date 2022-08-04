Bhopal: Taxi driver attempts to break open ATM to get cash for liquor, held

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a taxi driver who allegedly tried to break open an ATM in MP Nagar area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the theft attempt. The man was running short of cash to buy liquor, so he decided to break open an ATM, thinking that he would have ample cash to satisfy his booze needs.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that the manager of the bank Ankur Shrivastava filed the complaint on Wednesday that someone had tried to break open the ATM, however, he did not succeed. After registering a case under Section 380 and 511 of IPC, police began investigation into the incident.

Police scanned through the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

Kailash Singh, a resident of the slum area of TT Nagar, turned out to be their prime suspect. A police team on Thursday traced the accused and arrested him. The police have also recovered the equipment the accused had used for breaking the machine. The taxi driver, an alcoholic, wanted cash to buy liquor and so he planned to break open a bank’s ATM.