Bhopal: Task Force To Check Low Health Index

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has constituted a task force to check health index after state registered high Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and malnourishment, which is higher than national average.

Retired IAS officer Dr Manohar Agnani has been made member of the task force.

According to report released in 2022, state’s IMR is 50 per 1000 live births, which is highest in country while MMR is 15.9 (2016-18), which is second highest after Uttar Pradesh.

In order to bring down IMR and MMR, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is supporting all States/UTs in implementation of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) strategy under National Health Mission (NHM) based on the Annual Programme Implementation Plan (APIP) submitted by states and Union Territories.

Many schemes Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), Surakshit Matratva Ashwasan (SUMAN), Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) have been introduced.

Similarly, Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) have been set up at District Hospital. Newborn Stabilisation Units (NBSUs) have been set up at First Referral Units (FRUs)/ Community Health Centres (CHCs) for care of sick and small babies.