 Bhopal: Task Force To Check Low Health Index
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Task Force To Check Low Health Index

Bhopal: Task Force To Check Low Health Index

State registers high IMR, MMR, malnutrition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Task Force To Check Low Health Index Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has constituted a task force to check health index after state registered high Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and malnourishment, which is higher than national average.

Retired IAS officer Dr Manohar Agnani has been made member of the task force.

According to report released in 2022, state’s IMR is 50 per 1000 live births, which is highest in country while MMR is 15.9 (2016-18), which is second highest after Uttar Pradesh.

In order to bring down IMR and MMR, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is supporting all States/UTs in implementation of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) strategy under National Health Mission (NHM) based on the Annual Programme Implementation Plan (APIP) submitted by states and Union Territories.

Many schemes Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), Surakshit Matratva Ashwasan (SUMAN), Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) have been introduced.

Similarly, Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) have been set up at District Hospital. Newborn Stabilisation Units (NBSUs) have been set up at First Referral Units (FRUs)/ Community Health Centres (CHCs) for care of sick and small babies.

Read Also
Bhopal Ijtima Concludes: 10 Lakh Devotees Gather For Last Namaz; 15km Road Between Itkhedi & Bus...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Collector Directs Officials To Benefit People Under Centre’s Schemes

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Collector Directs Officials To Benefit People Under Centre’s Schemes

Bhopal: BMC Suspends Anti-tandoor Drive After Sharp Drop In AQI

Bhopal: BMC Suspends Anti-tandoor Drive After Sharp Drop In AQI

Bhopal: First Session Of New Assembly After Cabinet Formation

Bhopal: First Session Of New Assembly After Cabinet Formation

MP: Shivraj Remains CM For 16 And Half Years, May Get New Task At Centre

MP: Shivraj Remains CM For 16 And Half Years, May Get New Task At Centre

MP: Sangh, Nadda, Bhupendra Equations Help Mohan Hit The Bull’s-eye

MP: Sangh, Nadda, Bhupendra Equations Help Mohan Hit The Bull’s-eye