Bhopal: Tansen, Kalidas Awards’ prize money up to 5L

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to increase the amount of Rashtriya Tansen Alankaran and Kalidas Samman to Rs. 5 lakh each.

He was speaking at the 97th Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior on Sunday. Chouhan said the present times have not only brought about the development of the state but is also the golden age of art and music. There is no shortage of funds with the state government for promoting arts. He said that in the year 2024, the Centenary Tansen celebrations would be celebrated with full dignity and pomp and show.

Sitar player Pt. Karthik Kumar from Mumbai and ghatma player Padmabhushan Pt. Vikku Vinayakram Chennai were awarded with ‘Rashtriya Kalidas Samman’ for the year 2013 and 2014 respectively on the occasion.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur and others were present.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:24 AM IST