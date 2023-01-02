Bhopal: Talks to be held on ‘Jal Vision’ to solve interstate water disputes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government may have resolved the issues related to the Ken-Betwa project, but there are five more water projects that are plugged by disputes.

To solve the deepening water disputes, the ministers of Water Resources Department and those of the Public Health Engineering Department from across the country will hold a meeting in Bhopal on January 5 and January 6.

The Jal Shakti Ministry is organising the two-day conference in Bhopal.

Union Minister of state for Jal Shakti Ministry, Prahlad Patel, told media persons in Bhopal that the ministers would discuss Jal Vision 2047.

Patel said that India never tries to grab the land of neighbouring countries, but the rivers originating from China and passing through India have become a challenge for the country.

“Our engineers have worked efficiently, and India is ready to meet any challenge. We have to use technology to confront this test. We have to work at the grass-roots through our traditional water management,” he said.

The ministers of various states have been called to make a blueprint on water, Patel said, adding that after the deliberations, a vision document on water will be prepared for 25 years.

As water is a state subject, all the inter-state water disputes should be solved with the consent of the ministers coming to take part in the conference, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may virtually address the conference, Patel said, adding that the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ken-Betwa project will soon be held.

A scheme is being readied to stop misuse of potable water, he said.

