WATCH: Talking on phone while riding, helmet-less biker stopped on check point in Bhopal; starts hurling abuses at traffic cop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A helmet-less bike rider allegedly hurled abuses at the traffic police constable when stopped during the vehicle check near Durga Mandir at Sindhi colony intersection, on Sunday.

At around 11:30 am, a bike rider was spotted coming from Qazi camp without wearing a helmet and talking on a mobile phone. When traffic constable stopped rider, he got into an argument with the policemen.

According to the Hanumanganj police station, ASI Gajendra Singh including constables Lokendra and Satish were on duty today, when this incident happened.

ASI Gajendra Singh informed the police control room about the incident on the wireless set. However, before the accused could be caught, he fled the scene, leaving his bike behind. The police have registered a case based on the complaint of the police personnel and have started searching for the accused. The bike of the accused has been seized by the police.

The police are using the bike number to track down the accused, who was seen riding without a helmet and talking on a mobile phone, by violating traffic rules.