Bhopal Talkies To Alpana Tiraha Road Is Gurunanak Marg

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council (MiC) cleared proposal to change names at its meeting presided over by mayor Malti Rai on Friday.

Road from Bhopal Talkies to Alpna Tiraha will be called Gurunanak Marg while PM Awasiya Parisar of Transport Nagar of Kokta will be named after ex-CM Babulal Gaur. Similarly, Dussehra Maidan of Malikhedi will be named after ex-CM Babulal Gaur. PM Awasiya Parishar of Malikhedi will be named after former MLA late Gaurishankar Kaushal.

MiC member Rajesh Hingorani said, “MiC has passed proposal to change names at meeting today. Now, it will be put up at meeting of municipal council.”

Women health & wellness camp at Bhopal military hospital

A comprehensive multi-speciality medical camp with the motto, Early detection of disease saves life, is being organised at Military Hopsital in city from August 31 to September 2 for all the women at military station. It will be led by Brigadier K Rahul Ray, Commandant, Military Hospital.

The event took off with the inauguration by Chandni Shinghal, Zonal President, AWWA. Eminent medical personalities, professor and pathology department head, Gandhi Medical College Dr Reeni Malik and professor and radiotherapy department head AIIMS Dr Rajesh Pasricha, were present to share their inputs on cancer diagnosis and treatment.

