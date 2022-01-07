Bhopal: Talk show on ‘child and youth rights’ organised

Bhopal: Aftercare Youth Home in the city organised a talk show on ‘Strengthening dialogue on alternative care to pave the way towards ensuring child and youth rights’.

The aim of event was to create awareness among youth towards The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006. Supported by the BSSS Social work department, the event was held virtually on Thursday.

Argha Tiwari from Udayan Care said that alternative care and aftercare had become a very significant factor and dialogue should strengthen in the context of Madhya Pradesh. She explained the 8 domains of the aftercare sphere among the youth which are the base of interventions for youth development at every level.

Director of Childline Archana Sahay and Kamal Singh disclosed the historical as well as constitutional factors among youth in order to enhance legal facts and background among youth.

The event was facilitated by Aagaz interns from aftercare with the support of Khushbu. Around 32 youths took part in it. They emphasised on girls’ education and decision making which pave the way towards girls’ empowerment.

Khushbu Riyaz explained to the DCPU about the aftercare home and also women and child development department under ICPS scheme. Youth shared their experiences related to child rights and child marriage as well as questions was asked from experts. Besides, girls of the aftercare performed a skit on Child Marriage ‘Pinjada Tod ke Ud Jana Hai’.

ALSO READ Bhopal Vigyan Mela begins today amid corona concerns

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:20 AM IST