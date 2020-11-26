Bhopal: Talk on 'Love Jihad' absurd and laughable, say inter-faith couples

Bhopal: Contrary to what those raising the bogey of ‘Love Jihad’ would like us to believe, Muslim-Hindu couples in the city whom Free Press spoke to asserted that no ‘Jihad’ was involved in their marriages. The Madhya Pradesh Government has recently announced its intention of promulgating an Ordinance to make ‘Love Jihad’ punishable with long terms in jails.

Many such couples in the city have been happily married for years and are still following their own respective faiths. And, even in the rare cases where they have changed their religion, it was entirely of their own volition.

The couples who crossed the barriers of religion to find their life partners said that their religion had never come in the way of their smooth relationship.