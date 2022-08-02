Bhopal: ‘Take temporary power connection for tableaus-pandals’

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MP Central Region Power Distribution Company Ltd) has made arrangements for providing temporary connections to the pandals during Ganeshotsav and other festivals.

According to a government press release, the company has appealed to the religious festival committees and electricity consumers to do electricity decoration in religious pandals and tableaux during Ganeshotsav only by taking temporary connections online as per rules.

One can apply for a temporary connection on the company's portal. mpcz.in or UPAY App or Urjas portal, showing the correct, connected electrical load in the prescribed form. Attach the test report of the licensed electrical contractor with the application and get the wiring etc. done by the licensed electrical contractor only.

According to the power load shown in the application, one must take a receipt of temporary connection from the electricity company by depositing the amount of security fund and estimated power consumption in advance. The laminated copy of the receipt must be affixed in front of the pandal/tableau. Do not use more electrical load than the applied for electrical equipment.

Electricity connection will be metered and electricity bill will be billed at domestic rate applicable for temporary connection as per rules. In case of unauthorised use of electricity, action will be taken to cancel the licence of the concerned electrical contractor, the release said.