Bhopal: Take Nari Samman Yojana details to every house, says JP Agarwal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state incharge JP Agarwal asked the Congress workers of Bhopal rural and urban to take the message of Nari Samman Yojana to every house in the city and people will make Congress victorious in Madhya Pradesh as well. he said at a meeting here on Sunday. The party National General Secretary JP Aggarwal and newly appointed National Secretary Kuldeep Indora addressed the workers of District Congress City and Rural Unit at the State Congress Committee office.

JP Aggarwal said that on the lines of Karnataka, the people of MP would also vote for Congress party. He asked to take Nari Samman Yojana started by Kamal Nath to every house. He informed that the BJP government had filed cases against Congress workers. They were threatened but the workers did not get intimidated. They fought firmly on the Gandhian idea. Everyone should work hard together.

Kuldeep Indora said that the workers were backbone of the party. A large number of workers including former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, organisation incharge Rajeev Singh, women Congress president Vibha Patel, district city president Kailash Mishra rural president Arun Srivastava, Congress leaders Asif Zaki, Jayshree Harikaran, Deepchand Yadav were present.