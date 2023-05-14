 Bhopal: Take Nari Samman Yojana details to every house, says JP Agarwal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Take Nari Samman Yojana details to every house, says JP Agarwal

Bhopal: Take Nari Samman Yojana details to every house, says JP Agarwal

JP Aggarwal informed that the BJP government had filed cases against Congress workers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state incharge JP Agarwal asked the Congress workers of Bhopal rural and urban to take the message of Nari Samman Yojana to every house in the city and people will make Congress victorious in Madhya Pradesh as well. he said at a meeting here on Sunday. The party National General Secretary JP Aggarwal and newly appointed National Secretary Kuldeep Indora addressed the workers of District Congress City and Rural Unit at the State Congress Committee office.

JP Aggarwal said that on the lines of Karnataka, the people of MP would also vote for Congress party. He asked to take Nari Samman Yojana started by Kamal Nath to every house. He informed that the BJP government had filed cases against Congress workers. They were threatened but the workers did not get intimidated. They fought firmly on the Gandhian idea. Everyone should work hard together.

Kuldeep Indora said that the workers were backbone of the party. A large number of workers including former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, organisation incharge Rajeev Singh, women Congress president Vibha Patel, district city president Kailash Mishra rural president Arun Srivastava, Congress leaders Asif Zaki, Jayshree Harikaran, Deepchand Yadav were present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Passengers demand to run Vande Bharat Express everyday; here's why it might not happen...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada

Bhopal: Karnataka’s students welcomed with dhol , nagada

Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles

Bhopal: HuT activists used airguns for practice in Raisen jungles

Bhopal: Residents dump garbage near water tank

Bhopal: Residents dump garbage near water tank

Bhopal: Two autorickshaw drivers held for attacking each other

Bhopal: Two autorickshaw drivers held for attacking each other

Bhopal: Boxing coach applauded for training with 6-yr-old son

Bhopal: Boxing coach applauded for training with 6-yr-old son