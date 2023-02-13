Bhopal: ‘Take decisions fearlessly, be rigid on your opinions’

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Digital officer, Physics Wallah, Sanyam Badola dwelt on the importance of taking risks in life without fear. He stressed that being rigid on one's decisions and opinions is essential for being successful in life. It was part of the second -day of the three-day Central India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Summit 'E-Summit 23,’ hosted by the Entrepreneurship Cell of MANIT.

Badola who is alumnus of MANIT Bhopal also put forth his views on the role of a mentor and an institute in a student's life under guest lecture session. The hosts and audience also relieved some past memories of Badola at the institute as a student. Sanyam recalled the fond memories that he spent in MANIT Bhopal. He also narrated a story that happened when he was in college that taught him a lesson that being around people and making good friends is very essential in life.

Besides, poetry with Vanika Sangtani, storytelling with Justin Joseph and Amandeep Singh were also held under creator session. A performance by team Roobaroo and Kabir Gayan by Ramchandra Gangoliya and group were also enjoyed by the audience who were present in good number.

