Bhopal: New liquor policy biggest litmus test of CM, says Uma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The liquor policy seems to have become a bone of contention between former chief minister Uma Bharti and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On Sunday, Uma Bharti said she was anxiously waiting for the new liquor policy. “Liquor policy will be biggest litmus test of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” she added. Praising good qualities of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, she said what surprised her was his good qualities did not reflect in schemes. Taking about leaders taking potshot at her stand on liquor policy, she said it was aimed to blunt her move. “I can face anything to save Madhya Pradesh from getting drowned in liquor.

Just imagine how much powerful liquor mafia is,” she added. She said there would be nominal losses if her suggestions were implemented in liquor policy. “But consequences of consuming liquor are disastrous like violence, murder, eve teasing etc,” she added. Madhya Pradesh’s rivers have sand, which should be mined in a scientific manner. She urged state government to stop the illegal mining.