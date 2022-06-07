Bhopal: Tailor stoned to death over petty dispute

Unsplash

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A-31-year-old tailor was stoned to death by his friend while he was returning after boozing, on Monday late evening under the Ayodhya Nagar police station, said the police on Tuesday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Singh, the victim Yogesh Pal of Ayodhya Nagar is a tailor by profession and he was a drunkard.

On Monday, Rajesh had a dispute with his friend and allegedly his friend attacked him with a stone and fled from the spot.

The family members of the victim rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The police have registered the case under section 302 of IPC and have started the investigations.