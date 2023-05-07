Bhopal: Tagore’s iconic play Tasher Desh staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindi adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic Bangla play, Tasher Desh, was staged at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday. Directed by Manoj Nair, the play was presented by students of Tagore National School of Drama, which won applause. Tagore wrote Tasher Desh (Land of cards) in 1933. In this satirical play, Tagore narrated the story of a prince and his companion who land on a far-off land after being shipwrecked. The land was inhabited by people who lived regimented lives, and, as a result, lost their sense of self.

It was part of Pranati Parv organised by Tagore World Centre for Art and Culture to commemorate the birth anniversary of Tagore. The artistes of Reni Vrind presented songs based on Ravindra Sangeet on open stage of Bhavan under direction of Reena Sinha. Besides, a lecture on Tagore Aur Hum was held. Film, Vishwa Manavta ki Pukar, based on the life of Tagore was screened. A Tagore Library, Riturang Prakosth, was inaugurated and a cultural magazine, Rang Samvad, was released.