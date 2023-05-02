Bhopal: Taekwondo players clinch three medals in nat'l tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Taekwondoin clinched three medals in the India Taekwondo-National Taekwondo Championship 2023, held in Nashik, Maharashtra. The tournament was held in sub-junior cadet and junior age categories. The fighters of Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy won three medals in the tournament, including two golds and one bronze for the state. Ansul Yadav won gold in the 48kg weight category. In the junior girls category, Poonam Meena won gold in the 46 kg weight category, and Paaki Rawat won bronze in the 42 kg weight category. Along with winning gold for MP, Ansul and Poonam qualified for the Asian Championship final selection trail.

In the men's category, Anshul Yadav from the state academy took part in the 48 kg weight category. Sushant Dalal and Mohit Thakur competed in the 55-kg weight category. Similarly, in the women's category, Pakhi Rawat and Mansi Kori took part in the 42 kg weight group, and on the other hand, Poonam Meena showed her powerful smashes in the 46 kg weight categories.