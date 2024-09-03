Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At Carmel Convent School

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara & St. Euphrasia Inter-House Competitions, 'Tadrush' (Character Carnival of Scientist), 'Nritya Yatra'( A journey through Folk Dance) and 'Reboot your Artistic Prodigy' (Information Technology) were hosted by Carmel Convent Sr.Sec, School, Ratanpur in the city recently. Top ten schools of Bhopal enthusiastically participated in it.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Rev. Sr. Noel, Vicar Provincial and Education Councillor of Mount Carmel Province, Bhopal. The warm welcome accorded to the dignitaries by the School Principal, Rev. Sr. Rose Tom set the tone for the competitions and the day witnessed truly wonderful, mesmerising and energetic performances by the young talents. St.Chavara and St.Euphrasia are great saints who have passed the test of time and are living saints, said Dr. Sr. Noel in her address declared everybody the winner for their spectacular performances and blessed them for a bright future.

In 'Tadrush', Character Carnival of Scientist, Mount Carmel School, Baghmugalia became the Winner, Carmel Convent Sr. Sec School, B.H.E.L, the First Runner- up and St.Xavier's Sr. Sec. School the Second Runner-up.

In 'Nritya Yatra' Folk Dance Competition, Mount Carmel School,Baghmugalia became the Winner while St. Paul's Sr. Sec School became the First Runner-up and St.Raphael Co-Ed School the Second Runner-up.

In 'Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy', the First Prize was bagged by Campion School, the Second Prize by St.Xavier's Sr. Sec.School and the third by St.Joseph's Co-Ed School respectively. The overall Championship Trophy was bagged by Mount Carmel School, Baghmugalia. All the participants on the occasion got certificates for their efforts and enthusiasm.