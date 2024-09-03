 Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At Carmel Convent School
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At Carmel Convent School

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At Carmel Convent School

Judges on the occasion were Shyama Pandit, Vasant Nirgune, Prof. Kiran Gupta and Vineeta Asati holding expertise in their respective fields. 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara & St. Euphrasia Inter-House Competitions, 'Tadrush'  (Character Carnival of Scientist), 'Nritya Yatra'( A journey through Folk Dance) and 'Reboot your Artistic Prodigy' (Information Technology) were hosted by Carmel Convent Sr.Sec, School, Ratanpur  in the city recently. Top ten schools of Bhopal enthusiastically participated in it.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Rev. Sr. Noel, Vicar Provincial and Education Councillor of Mount Carmel Province, Bhopal. The warm welcome accorded to the dignitaries by the  School Principal,  Rev. Sr. Rose Tom set the tone for the competitions and  the day witnessed truly  wonderful, mesmerising and energetic performances by the young talents. St.Chavara and St.Euphrasia are great saints who have passed the test of time and are living saints, said Dr. Sr. Noel in her address declared everybody the winner for their spectacular performances and blessed them for a bright future.

Read Also
MP: One Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Gwalior's JAH Trauma Centre ICU; Expired Fire Safety Equipment...
article-image

In 'Tadrush', Character Carnival of Scientist, Mount Carmel  School, Baghmugalia became the  Winner, Carmel Convent Sr. Sec School, B.H.E.L, the  First Runner- up and  St.Xavier's Sr. Sec. School the Second Runner-up.

In 'Nritya Yatra' Folk Dance Competition, Mount Carmel School,Baghmugalia became the Winner while  St. Paul's Sr. Sec School became the First Runner-up and St.Raphael Co-Ed School the Second Runner-up.

FPJ Shorts
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach
Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach
Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru
Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru

In 'Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy', the First Prize was bagged by Campion School, the Second Prize by St.Xavier's Sr. Sec.School and the third by St.Joseph's Co-Ed School respectively. The overall Championship Trophy was bagged by Mount Carmel School, Baghmugalia. All the participants on the occasion got certificates for their efforts and enthusiasm. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple;...

MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple;...

Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%

Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%

'Emergency' Release Row: MP High Court Refuses To Interfere, Asks CBFC To Consider Objections Raised...

'Emergency' Release Row: MP High Court Refuses To Interfere, Asks CBFC To Consider Objections Raised...

VIDEO: School Accountant Tied & Thrashed By Youths After Failing To Deliver On Job Promise

VIDEO: School Accountant Tied & Thrashed By Youths After Failing To Deliver On Job Promise

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At...

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At...