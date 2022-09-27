Bhopal: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association names squad for practice matches

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has constituted an 18-member squad for men's senior T20 practice matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2022 against Baroda and Jharkhand at Indore from October 2 to October 7.

As per officials, the squad has been constituted for the practice matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; the final team will be selected from these players. The list of 18 players has been announced. Some of the players include Rajat Patidar, Rahul Batham, Yash Dubey, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Parth Sahani, Ankit Kushwah, Siddharth Patidar, Shubham Sharma and Saransh Jain.

MPCA bowler Puneet Datey told Free Press, "They have made a decent squad, but they missed out a few Ranji names. I am shocked to see some names in the list as some players were not part of camps for almost two years, nor were they in the team in the past few tournaments. But their names are in the list."

He further added, "I feel Aditya Shrivastava should have been a part of this squad, as he has a good cricketing mind and was one of the reasons behind MP's win in the Ranji Trophy. But overall, we have a good squad as Rajat is in the team, Venkatesh Iyer is there, and we have good batters and bowlers, and Rahul Batham is a good all- rounder."

Madhya Pradesh's first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match is scheduled on October 11 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, against Rajasthan. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic Twenty20 cricket championship in India, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).