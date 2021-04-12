Bhopal: Swing into action to control corona, chief minister tells ministers, allocates districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on ways to control Covid infection at his official residence here on Monday. He delegated responsibilities to ministers and made them corona control incharge of districts.

He asked them to visit the districts entrusted to them and take effective steps to control the infection. The ministers have been asked to coordinate with district administration, citizens to reign in the epidemic. State minister Govid Singh Rajput is unwell while Narottam Mishra is out of state. They will be delegated responsibilities later.

Following is the list of ministers and the districts where they have been made the corona control incharge

Gopal Bhargava – Sagar, Narasinghpur

Tulsi Silawat – Indore

Usha Thakur – Dewas

Vijay Shah – Khandwa, Burhanpur

Jagdish Devda – Mandsaur, Ratlam

Bisahulal – Anupur, Shahdol, Sidhi

Yashodhara Raje – Shivpuri, Datia

Bhupendra Singh – Damoh

Meena Singh – Umaria, Mandla, Dindori

Kamal Patel – Harda, Betul, Hoshangabad

Brajendra Pratap – Panna, Katni, Chhatarpur

Vishwas Sarang – Bhopal, Sehore

Prabhuram Choudhary – Raisen, Vidisha

Mahendra Sisodia – Guna, Rajgarh

Pradhuman Tomar – Gwalior

Prem Singh Patel – Barwani

Omprakash Saklecha – Neemuch

Arvind Bhadoria – Jabalpur, Chhatarpur

Mohan Yadav – Ujjain

Hardip Singh Dang – Khargone, Jhabua

Rajvardhan Singh – Dhar

Bharat Singh Kushwah – Morena , Shyopur

Inder Singh Parmar – Shajapur, Agar Malwa

Ram Khelawan Patel – Rewa, Satna, Singrauli

Ramkishore Kanwre – Balaghat, Seoni

Brajendra Singh – Ashoknagar

Suresh Dhakad – Niwari, Tikamgarh

OPS Bhadoria - Bhind