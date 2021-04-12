Bhopal: Swing into action to control corona, chief minister tells ministers, allocates districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on ways to control Covid infection at his official residence here on Monday. He delegated responsibilities to ministers and made them corona control incharge of districts.
He asked them to visit the districts entrusted to them and take effective steps to control the infection. The ministers have been asked to coordinate with district administration, citizens to reign in the epidemic. State minister Govid Singh Rajput is unwell while Narottam Mishra is out of state. They will be delegated responsibilities later.
Following is the list of ministers and the districts where they have been made the corona control incharge
Gopal Bhargava – Sagar, Narasinghpur
Tulsi Silawat – Indore
Usha Thakur – Dewas
Vijay Shah – Khandwa, Burhanpur
Jagdish Devda – Mandsaur, Ratlam
Bisahulal – Anupur, Shahdol, Sidhi
Yashodhara Raje – Shivpuri, Datia
Bhupendra Singh – Damoh
Meena Singh – Umaria, Mandla, Dindori
Kamal Patel – Harda, Betul, Hoshangabad
Brajendra Pratap – Panna, Katni, Chhatarpur
Vishwas Sarang – Bhopal, Sehore
Prabhuram Choudhary – Raisen, Vidisha
Mahendra Sisodia – Guna, Rajgarh
Pradhuman Tomar – Gwalior
Prem Singh Patel – Barwani
Omprakash Saklecha – Neemuch
Arvind Bhadoria – Jabalpur, Chhatarpur
Mohan Yadav – Ujjain
Hardip Singh Dang – Khargone, Jhabua
Rajvardhan Singh – Dhar
Bharat Singh Kushwah – Morena , Shyopur
Inder Singh Parmar – Shajapur, Agar Malwa
Ram Khelawan Patel – Rewa, Satna, Singrauli
Ramkishore Kanwre – Balaghat, Seoni
Brajendra Singh – Ashoknagar
Suresh Dhakad – Niwari, Tikamgarh
OPS Bhadoria - Bhind
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)