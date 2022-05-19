Bhopal: Swastha Mela paralyses medical ops in JP Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deployment of doctors and paramedical staff of district hospital (JP Hospital) in Swastha Mela (health check-up camp) paralysed routine medical system of the district hospital. The two-day health check-up camp concluded on Thursday. It was held in the premises of JP Hospital.

According to doctors, private hospitals deployed only their junior doctors but JP Hospital deployed faculties and experts. So, the health check-up camp has not disturbed private hospitals’ operations but the district hospital was affected. The entire focus of district hospital administration was on the health check-up camp instead of focusing on routine work.

Neurologist Dr LS Verma said, “All doctors and paramedical staff were deployed in JP Hospital. Such camps should be held outside JP Hospital without disturbing its routine work. Health Mela is an additional help check-up camp. But now, the health check-up camp affected routine functions of JP Hospital. For two days we were here setting aside our usual work.”

Dr Verma further said, “Private hospitals deployed their junior doctors but government hospital deployed experts. Private hospitals fulfilled their obligations by sending their juniors in the camp instead of deploying experts and faculties.”

Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “It is true that the entire medical system of JP Hospital has been disturbed due to the health check-up camp. It should be held outside JP Hospital. But it is the jurisdiction of the higher-ups. We do not have any option. Doctors and paramedical staff were deployed here. The camp, however, ran successfully.”

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:01 PM IST