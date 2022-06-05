e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Survey of dengue larvae and malaria conducted ahead of monsoon

Highly vulnerable areas, slum areas and other settlements are being screened. District malaria officer (DMO) Akhilesh Dubey informed that the campaign is being run by appointing teams in various areas for prevention of malaria.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Checking for dengue larvae. File photo | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The survey work to check presence of dengue larvae, malaria, rapid test, blood slide collection and corona prevention information is being carried out in various parts of the city, according to official information.

In Bhopal district, 648 people were tested for malaria by rapid test method. In which samples of 451 people were taken for malaria test in Bhopal city and 121 in Berasia, he said.

As many as 44 teams have been appointed for dengue larvae screening in different areas of the city, in which 1079 houses were surveyed and larvae were found in 24 of them, Dubey added.

He further said, larvae survey was done in more than nine thousand utensils at different places, in which larvae were found in about 25 utensils, which was destroyed immediately by injecting anti larvae substance, Tamophans.

article-image
