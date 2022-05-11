Bhopal: Supreme Court order exposes BJP government's anti-OBC face

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting on the Supreme Courtís decision, State Congress president Kamal Nath said that the decision had exposed Shivraj-led BJP governmentís anti-OBC face.

Our 15-month-long government had raised the OBC reservation to 27 per cent from 14 per cent for their welfare. But the BJP government delayed this proposal for months by giving wrong legal opinion, claimed Nath, who resigned as the stateís CM in March 2020.

He said the panchayat and urban body polls should not be held without OBC reservation. He said the state Congress unit would take a legal opinion after studying apex courtís order. Congress will fight for the right of OBCs from streets to Assembly, Nath added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:51 AM IST