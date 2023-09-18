Bhopal: Sun Shines For A While, Sets City Aglow | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was Sunday afternoon. The residents of Bhopal saw the face of the sun for a while nearly after four days. Throughout the day the city welkins were overcast. It often drizzled till around 12 o’clock.

As soon as the day slipped into afternoon, the sun came out of the dark sky. Many people put their wet clothes on rooftops. Wind blew, but the weather was clammy. Since the autumn season is knocking at the door, the days are shortening. So, the evening fell early.

Rainwater dripped from the ceiling and leached through the walls of many houses. Ergo, no sooner had the sun shone than many residents of the state capital heaved a sigh of relief. Yet, they loved the pelting rain. Because it is mid-September, more rain is in store.

The rain-fed evening was delightful, and many people came out of their houses to enjoy the wavy Upper Lake, which seemed to have mingled with the grey sky. Since a gentle breeze was blowing, the raindrops that gathered on tree tops fell to the ground, spawning the notes of Mother Nature’s music, heralding the arrival of Ganapati Bappa.

Because August was dry, the citizens welcomed the incessant rain that has turned the state capital greener. All water bodies are full to the brim. The heavy rain has flooded many areas in the state, but the farmers welcomed it. Just as the evening fell, one heard the buzzing noise of cicadas on Jail Road.

The state capital may still witness rainfall in the coming days. Slowly, the season of mists and mellow called autumn is set to arrive by this month-end.

Flock of herons flying over the city firmaments indicates the arrival of this season. Many more winged guests will also arrive, and the banks of the Upper Lake and its adjoining forests will be echoed with their warbles. This is the time to celebrate Bappa’s arrival.

