Bhopal: Summer Camp 2023 kicks off at Tatya Tope Stadium

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Summer Camp, 2023 kicked off with around 1400 schoolchildren dancing to the beats of music in the athletics ground of Tatya Tope Stadium on Saturday. It will continue till June 15 at the Tatya Tope Stadium Complex. Twenty-one sports activities are included Summer Camp 2023 but not elite disciplines like shooting and equestrianism. Even though enthusiasts interested in shooting and horse riding can opt for these disciplines under pay-and-play scheme,

Twenty-one sports disciplines are slated to be held during the summer camp. All are played at the Tatya Tope Stadium. Beginners who want to opt for shooting and equestrianism can take part on a monthly basis under Pay and Play scheme. For shooting, the training fee is around Rs 4,700 and for equestrianism, it is around Rs 15k per month.

Enrolment for the camp will begin on April 1 and continue till April 15. Anyone aged between 6 and 22 years is eligible to take part in the camp. Athletes who are in the age group of 6 to 18 years are entitled to pay Rs 400 as entry fee and players in the age group of 18 to 22 years are given admission for Rs 500 per game. Children can take admission by taking the admit card from the reception counter of Tatya Tope Stadium. Around 3k players are expected to participate in the camp.

Disciplines that are part of summer camp:

Football, Basketball, Karate, Boxing, Kabaddi, Gymnastics, Taekwondo, Yoga, Table Tennis, Badminton, Tennis, Mallakhamb, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Aerobics, Fencing, Billiards and Snooker, Judo, Athletics, Skating and Kid Fitness.

