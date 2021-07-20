Bhopal: Suicide or accident? Body of a newly married jobless man found in a nullah

Pic-17

Suicide or accident? Body of a newly married jobless man found in nullah

Bhopal: Body of a 40-year-old man was found inside a nullah in Baghmugalia on Tuesday morning. His two-wheeler was also found lying in the nullah. The Baghsewania police said that as per preliminary investigation it looks like an accident, however, all the angles, including suicide, will be looked into.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Ankit Tyagi. The unemployed man was looking for a job. He left his home on Monday night telling his wife that he was going somewhere. On Tuesday morning his body and scooter were found in the nullah.

ASI Sudhakar Sharma said Tyagi had recently got married to a woman, who had separated from her husband. The statement of his wife is yet to be taken.

Youth jumps in front of moving train

In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Praveen Tirki, a resident of Trilanga. The youth was unemployed and was upset over being single. SI Rinku Jatav said he left home around 08:30 pm, without informing anyone. Later, around midnight, his body was found on the railway tracks, said police. Shahpura police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

Man sets himself ablaze, dies

A 49-year-old man died of burn injuries in Bairagarh on Monday night. The deceased Sanjay Chauhan was a resident of Old age farm in Bairagarh. The man, a drunkard, was allegedly upset over financial issues. On Monday evening, he allegedly set himself ablaze in his room. His family members and neighbours broke upon the door and doused the flames. He was rushed to Hamidia hospital where he died during treatment.