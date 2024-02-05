Bhopal: Sufi Saints’ Compositions By Women Singers Wow Audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women singers presented the compositions of Kabir, Meera, Raidas, Bulleh Shah, which left the audience spellbound at Gandhi Bhawan on Sunday evening. Some of them presented their own compositions. It was part of second Malwa Mahila Kabir Yatra - Dharti ki Vani Heliyon ki Zubani, organised by Eklavya Foundation.

The four-day yatra started from Dewas on February 1 and reached Bhopal on Sunday via Sonkatch and Bhaunkhedi. Nine groups presented nearly 30 songs in the four-hour concert. Singer Anubhuti Sharma with her friend Ragini from Delhi presented songs of Kabir and Raidas in Khyal style whereas Neeru Jharia from Mandla presented Kabir songs in Pandwani style, which earned a huge round of applause from audience who were present in a good numbers.

The 62-year folk singer Leela Parag with her daughter-in-law Geeta and granddaughter Tanu from Tonkkhurd in Dewas district presented Kabir songs in Malwi dialect, which was well-received. “We have been singing Kabir songs for 20 years. Kabir is like God for us,” Leela said. Artistes who joined on the fourth day included Mousumi Bhaumik from Kolkata, Neetu Jharia, Badam Bai and Sundar Bai, Silim Bai from Malwa, Deepanjali and Anubhuti from Delhi, Ragini from Bhopal, Manju, Sneha, Chetna, Nikita, Arpita and Saloni from Malwa, children from LARI and Paraag, Bhopal.

In Malwa region, Kabir is still alive among folk singers. However, women artistes have had no space for their art. Keeping this in mind, Eklavya organised the first Malwa Mahila Kabir Yatra in March 2023 on completion of 40 years of Eklavya Foundation and 50 years of Hoshangabad Science Teaching Program (HSTP). About 120 people participated in the 4-day journey.