Bhopal: ‘Successful translation impossible without protecting original language’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Official Language Workshop for Official Language Policy and its implementation by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal on Thursday senior official language officer of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Anand Krishna Varma addressed the workshop.

While addressing on the topic of language translation technology he said that translation is an essential medium to get acquainted with cultural traditions, literary beliefs, scientific research, industrial development and advancement in medicine of any country.

“Successful translation is impossible without protecting the original language. The artificial use of words in translation makes the language complex and difficult, and then the original meaning is destroyed. Therefore, translation should be completely free from artificial complexity and rigour”, he added.

It is necessary that the translator is well acquainted with both the learner and the source language and the various levels of understanding and communication skills of the target language.