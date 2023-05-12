Bhopal: Sub-adult tiger spotted in city forest area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tigress T-123’s male cub has been spotted in forest areas near Kaliasot in Bhopal on Thursday. The tiger was caught on camera of the patrolling vehicle.

Forest department officials say that it is a sub-adult tiger, whose age is around two-and-a-half years. There is movement of tigers in a radius of about 25km around the city. Tigers have been sighted in Kaliasot, Kerwa forests as well as Kolar-Berasia area. They keep on roaming in Kaliasot, Kerwa, Samardha, Amoni and Bhanpur of Bhopal, according to forest department officials.

SDO (Forest) RS Bhadoria said, ‘A tiger has been spotted by the patrolling team in the forest area. It is a male sub-adult tiger of tigress T-123. Its area of movement is from Kaliasot to Rattapani and it is in the forest area so we will not catch it. The tiger is in the forest territory.’