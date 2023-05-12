 Bhopal: Sub-adult tiger spotted in city forest area
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Sub-adult tiger spotted in city forest area

Bhopal: Sub-adult tiger spotted in city forest area

Forest department officials say that it is a sub-adult tiger, whose age is around two-and-a-half years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 02:52 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tigress T-123’s male cub has been spotted in forest areas near Kaliasot in Bhopal on Thursday. The tiger was caught on camera of the patrolling vehicle.

Forest department officials say that it is a sub-adult tiger, whose age is around two-and-a-half years. There is movement of tigers in a radius of about 25km around the city. Tigers have been sighted in Kaliasot, Kerwa forests as well as Kolar-Berasia area. They keep on roaming in Kaliasot, Kerwa, Samardha, Amoni and Bhanpur of Bhopal, according to forest department officials.

SDO (Forest) RS Bhadoria said, ‘A tiger has been spotted by the patrolling team in the forest area. It is a male sub-adult tiger of tigress T-123. Its area of movement is from Kaliasot to Rattapani and it is in the forest area so we will not catch it. The tiger is in the forest territory.’

Read Also
Green Corridor from Bhopal to Indore: 62-year-old Bhopal woman gives new lease of life to city girl
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Sub-adult tiger spotted in city forest area

Bhopal: Sub-adult tiger spotted in city forest area

International Nurses Day today: ‘Nursing not just job, livelihood; it’s service to humanity’

International Nurses Day today: ‘Nursing not just job, livelihood; it’s service to humanity’

Bhopal: Collector to New Market parking contractor

Bhopal: Collector to New Market parking contractor

Bhopal: Hours after raid on contractual SE Hema Meena, Police housing corporation engineers told to...

Bhopal: Hours after raid on contractual SE Hema Meena, Police housing corporation engineers told to...

Bhopal: ‘Space on Wheels' flagged off

Bhopal: ‘Space on Wheels' flagged off