Bhopal Students Protest Teacher Crunch As MP Grapples With Special Educator Shortage | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of teachers for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) is emerging as a major concern in Madhya Pradesh, with students at a government school for specially abled children in Bhopal recently taking to the streets to protest against inadequate teaching staff and basic facilities.

The shortage becomes more concerning in view of latest UDISE+ data. MP has 1,58,599 CWSN students enrolled in schools in 2025-26 but only 9,360 schools have dedicated special educators.

This means there is only one special educator for 17 CWSN students in the state.

The state has also faced disruption in its special education workforce. In July, the government discontinued the services of 252 special educators, while later announcing 762 special teacher posts.

Flouts PTR norms

The government has notified the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) for special educators. One special educator for every 10 CWSN at primary level and 1:15 at upper-primary level.

For CWSN students, the requirement is not simply for more teachers in classrooms.

Depending on their disability, students may require specialised teaching methods, individualised learning support, sign-language interpretation, assistive learning and regular assessment.

Students protest teacher shortage

The issue came into focus in Bhopal when students of Government Higher Secondary School for the Visually Impaired protested against the shortage of teachers and poor facilities.

On Tuesday, students again gathered on the campus and demanded recruitment of a teacher who is well-versed in sign language. The school has 190 visually and hearing-impaired students but only three special educators.

Students also raised the issue of the absence of a sign-language interpreter. The sign language teacher, Kalpana Mishra, who was on deputation from Chhattisgarh, has been sent back.

The principal of the school said that the advertisement for recruitment of guest faculty would be issued soon.