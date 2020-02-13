Bhopal: Student proposes ‘Free Kisses’ on V-Day eve

Bhopal: A student held a cardboard with ‘Free Kisses’ written over it on the pretext of Kiss Day and stood outside his university campus on Thursday evening.

The boy, Aditya Dixit, said that the world needs more of love and peace. Valentine’s week was an opportunity to let go of hatred and embrace benevolence, he said.

The peace-through-kiss boy is a student of New Media Technology department in Makhanlal Chaturvedi University.

He stood opposite to the main gate of the university campus after class hours and attracted the youthful crowd. Boys and girls appreciated his approach towards the festival of love.

The university administration, however, seemed ignorant about Dixit’s unusual feat. Such a thing happened probably for the first time in the capital city.

His fellow students displayed mixed reactions on his idea of peace. Some called it a publicity stunt, while some appreciated him for his sweet gesture.